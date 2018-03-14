Grand jury names 18 in latest indictments Share:







The Caldwell County Grand Jury on Monday released names of people indicted in February.

The grand jury convenes once each month — usually on the second Wednesday — to review cases currently pending prosecution with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s office and the law enforcement agencies in Caldwell County. During their sessions, the Grand Jury determines whether probable cause exists to pursue criminal prosecution of felony offenders.

The Texas Code of Criminal Procedures provides that an indictment is to remain sealed until the individual has been arrested.

The grand jury this week released the names of eighteen individuals who were indicted in February.

