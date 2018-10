IN PHOTOS: Locktoberfest, Oct. 12 Share:







On Saturday, Oct. 12, the hot temperatures couldn’t kill the fall spirit as the Caldwell County seat played host to Caracara Brewing Company’s Locktoberfest, which was held in dowtown Lockhart. The event featured live music all day, including an oompa band, German sausages provided by Lockhart Bistro owner Parind Vora, traditional Oktoberfest games and, of course, beer. LPR photos by Dana Garrett and Miles Smith