Interim LISD boss named: Kimberly Brents to fill in as superintendent after 5-2 vote; Board names TASB to lead search

By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

Deputy Superintendent Kimberly Brents will lead Lockhart Independent School District as its interim superintendent following a 5-2 vote by the Lockhart ISD Board of Trustees Monday night in a special meeting.

As interim leader, Brents will take over for Superintendent Susan Bohn when she makes the move to Aledo Independent School District, which chose her as finalist for its soon-to-be-vacant superintendent position.

The board is hoping to have hired a new permanent superintendent by the time the 2018-19 school year begins.

Brents is currently the No. 2 in command behind Bohn, but trustees Michael Wright and Becky Lockhart cast the two dissenting votes, breaking stride from the rest of the board.

“I just would have preferred someone different for the job,” said Wright, who conceded that his choice was also someone already employed by the district.

Wright declined to comment on whom he would have preferred.

“I’d like to keep that to myself,” he said.

Lockhart also declined to comment on her pick for interim superintendent.

