Jim Jewell looms large at Caldwell County EMS







By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

One might say Caldwell County Emergency Medical Services Director Jim Jewell is head and shoulders above his peers.

But then again, it’s hard not to be when you stand about six-and-a-half feet tall.

All kidding aside, the gentle giant said he feels very much like a part of Caldwell County a year after moving here to take over the role he now occupies.

