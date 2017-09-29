Jury awards $1.3M in ‘excessive force’ suit

By Kathi Bliss

Editor/POST-REGISTER

A Federal Jury last week awarded a Caldwell County man more than $1.3 million in damages after home surveillance video supported his claim that Caldwell County deputies used excessive force during his 2015 arrest.

Lawrence Faulkenberry filed the civil suit in 2015, alleging that his arrest stemmed from a false report from his son, who the Original Petition states suffers from “severe and diagnosed mental illness,” after an argument about homework and taking out the trash. The son, he claimed, threatened to knowingly make a false report claiming that Faulkenberry was “drunk and threatening him with a gun.”