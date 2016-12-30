Kyle teen dead in hit-and-run

By Kathi Bliss

Editor/POST-REGISTER

The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking public assistance in locating the driver of a fatal hit-and-run collision on Monday evening near Niederwald.

According to DPS reports, just before 8 p.m. on Monday evening, emergency services were dispatched to FM 2001 near the intersection of Highway 21 (on the Hays County side), to respond to a pedestrian struck by passing traffic.

At the scene, they discovered 15-year-old Michael Mince, a Lehman High School sophomore, had been hit by a vehicle while walking westbound on FM 2001.

Social media posts connected to Mince suggest that he and a friend were walking home after making a stop at the Valero. The driver, who has not been identified, did not stop to render aid, and Mince died as a result of his injuries.

As of press time, the investigation was ongoing, and sources of information regarding witnesses or the possibility that security cameras at the Valero could have additional clues as to the identity of the driver are still fuzzy.

All that is known about the subject vehicle at this time is that it was a Dodge truck of some kind. Mince was walking westbound on FM 2001, and the truck was traveling westbound, as well, suggesting a possible passenger-side front impact.

“If anyone knows about a truck that didn’t have front end damage a few days ago, and has damage now, that’s something they’ll want to report to their local law enforcement,” said DPS spokesperson Trooper Robbie Barrera. “The investigation is still actively moving forward, and the trooper [in charge] is still trying to gather information.”

Information released by the Hays Consolidated Independent School District on Monday reflected services are pending for Mince.

“Any time a student dies, it is tremendously painful, but particularly when it happens during the holiday season,” said Tim Savoy, the spokesperson for Hays CISD. “Our hearts are heavy and we are praying for the families…”

Barrera encouraged anyone with information on the incident or the possible identity of the driver to contact local law enforcement, who would then investigate and pass the information to DPS investigators.

To report suspicious activity in your area, contact the Lockhart Police Department at (512) 398- 4401 or the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 398-6777. To report an emergency dial 9-1-1.

kathibliss@post-register.com