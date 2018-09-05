Lady Lions slip up in final non-district game Share:







By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

Tuesday was a forgettable night for the Lockhart Lady Lions, who fell 3-0 to visiting Bastrop in the home team’s final non-district game.

But neither that nor the Lady Lions’ strong preseason showing that included tournament trophies and a 16-8 record really matters going into Friday night, where Lockhart begins district play at Austin Crockett at 7:30 p.m.

The Lady Lions wake up today a 0-0 team.

“We didn’t play to our potential tonight,” Lockhart head volleyball coach Alex Bothe said following the 19-25, 20-25, 15-25 loss. “Definitely have some things to learn from the game. We plan on getting back in the gym tomorrow to regroup and get ready for district on Friday.”

Sydney Shaw led in kills with 7, Karleigh Caudillo had 23 digs, Keiah Young led in blocks with three and Abbe Rougeou led in assists with 11.

Caudillo and Rougeou each had one ace.

Other Lockhart leaders included Brooklyn Miller, who added nine assists. Rougeou also helped the Lady Lions keep the ball in play, picking up 12 digs.