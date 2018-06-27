LISD OKs $58M budget, tax rate unchanged Share:







By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

The Lockhart Independent School District Board of Trustees on Monday night approved a $58.2 million budget for 2018-19.

The tax rate will be presented to the board for adoption in August after the Caldwell County Appraisal District certifies the values on July 25. Earlier this month, the board voted 5-2 to leave the rate unchanged from the current year: $1.33236 per $100 valuation, a rate that has remained the same since 2016.

The 2017-18 budget was $54.4 million.

Lockhart ISD has 5,900 students and 740 staff.

