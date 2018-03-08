LISD: Parent spots driver with gun driving by Clear Fork Campus, police say scene “safe” Share:







LPR Staff Report

Lockhart police were at Clear Fork Elementary on Thursday afternoon after a parent said they observed someone driving on Clear Fork Street in front of the campus with what appeared to be a gun in his car.

The sighting was reported during dismissal at Clear Fork Elementary. District spokesperson Christina Courson said a teacher helping conduct dismissal pulled all remaining students back inside and didn’t release them until Lockhart police, who were called to the scene, confirmed it was safe to do so.

Courson said she called all Clear Fork Elementary parents and apprised them of the situation. She planned to follow up with an e-mail to all parents after the call, she said.

“All students are safe,” Courson said.