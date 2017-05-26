LISD seeks new logo

By Kathi Bliss

Editor/POST-REGISTER

The Fighting Lion, or the “Double L?”

For weeks, a committee assembled by the Lockhart Independent School District has been considering a “rebranding,” updating the look of the Lockhart Lions.

This week, the committee announced three versions of a new logo, and is asking the community for their input before making a final decision.

The rebranding is part of a massive jump forward for the District, spurred not only by the improvements to District facilities, but the addition of a Performing Arts Center to Lockhart High, and the installation of turf at Lion Stadium. The logo, once approved, will be formed into the turf at the 50-yard line.

Those interested in helping to choose the new logo are invited to visit www.lockhartisd.org and vote for one of the logos, pictured at right.

In other business during their regular meeting on Monday evening, the Trustees heard an update from project manager Jo Zunker regarding construction at several LISD Campuses.

The massive overhaul of Lockhart High School continues, with current focus being placed on completion of the two-story classroom building, and the Performing Arts Center.

While the classroom building is expected to be complete by the beginning of the new school year, as will most of the other construction, including the turf installation and the creation of a paved practice space for the Roaring Lion Band, the performing arts center has been delayed by weather and other concerns. It is expected to be fully operational, not long after the first bell rings on the 2017-18 school year.

Further, renovations will soon begin in earnest on the ML Cisneros Campus, as the freshman class will be moved back to Lockhart High School next year. Over the course of the school year, the ML Cisneros Campus will be converted to administration office space, with adjoining classroom, cafeteria and office space for the PRIDE High campus.

Those renovations are expected to be complete in 2018.

In other business, District parent Laurie Davis approached the Board with a request to add an additional School Resource Officer in the coming budget year. She expressed that both students and parents are concerned about student safety because there is only one SRO to serve the entire student population.

Should the Board consider adding an SRO, the measure will also have to be approved by the Lockhart City Council, as the officer is provided through Lockhart Police Department.

In brief news:

The Board enacted a policy change that will reduce the number of paid holidays for certain maintenance, custodial and cafeteria staff.

They recognized dozens of students from all levels of the District for a variety of sporting and educational accomplishments.

They discussed naming the LHS performing arts center in honor of longtime fine arts educator Geraldine “Gerry” Ohlendorf.

The District extended their depository contract with First Lockhart National Bank, after setting the contract out for bid to invite other local financial institutions to vie for the contract.

The LISD Board of Trustees routinely meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the library at Lockhart Junior High School, 500 City Line Rd. The meetings are open to the public and available for online viewing at www.lockhartisd.org.

