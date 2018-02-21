LISD: We’re prepared for shootings Share:







By Miles Smith

Editor/POST-REGISTER

A shell-shocked nation watched agape last week as news broke that 17 classmates and teachers had been killed in a shooting that took place in Parkland, Florida.

Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old man arrested in the shooting, was a former student at the high school who had been expelled more than a year before last week’s incident.

As the country mourns the losses of the students and educators killed in the attack and again engages in a high-visibility debate about whether the country’s gun control laws are strict enough, the Lockhart Independent School District wants parents to know that it’s well aware that no community is immune from the unfortunate possibility of a school shooting, and that it works closely with law enforcement, first responders and the office of emergency management to keep students safe.

