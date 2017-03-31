Local men killed in Mustang Ridge rollover

By Kathi Bliss

By Kathi Bliss

Two Lockhart men were killed on Friday morning in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Southeast Travis County.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Robbie Barrera, half-brothers Juan and Erik Salinas were southbound on Highway 183, just inside the northern boundary of the Mustang Ridge city limits, when the 2006 Ford F150, driven by Juan, drifted off the shoulder to the left. Barrera said the investigation into the crash indicated that the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway on the right, where it rolled several times before coming to rest on its left side in the ditch.

Barerra said the crash likely occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning. It was discovered around 8:19 a.m., when a passerby noticed the vehicle in the ditch.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene by Austin-Travis County EMS Medical Director Mark Escott.

Services for the pair were held early this week.

Erik, 36, was a US Army veteran, who is survived by his wife, his parents, his siblings and several nieces and nephews. He was buried at San Pablo Cemetery on Wednesday morning.

Juan, 33, is survived by his parents, siblings, nieces and nephews. Visitation continues at Eeds Funeral Home through Wednesday evening, where the Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.

A crowd funding benefit account to help the family defray expenses has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/3k42zsw.

