Lockhart football coach: We’re not looking past Taylor

By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

Lockhart head football coach Brian Herman on Thursday said the Lions were definitely not looking past the road game with Taylor despite the Ducks’ blowout loss against Waco Robinson in their home opener last Friday night.

Taylor saw an early two-touchdown lead evaporate against the Rockets, a fellow 4A competitor that shut down the Ducks’ high-powered attack and tied the game by halftime before ultimately putting the game out of reach.

Taylor’s ability to put up yards and points in a hurry is among the reasons the Lions are taking them seriously, Herman said.

The other major reason: The Ducks are a team that will likely be playing with a chip on their shoulder after their new stadium’s debut was soured with the bitter aftertaste of a three-touchdown loss.

“They’re a much better ball club than Travis,” Herman said of the Lions’ previous opponent, which Lockhart easily put away 54-7 in a game that didn’t seem that close. “I call them the Angry Birds. They came out fast and furious before ultimately getting beaten in their new stadium.

“They’ve got speed and the ability to make explosive plays.”

Taylor quarterback Cole Harms was 12-for-23 for 190 yards with two touchdowns and an interception against Waco Robinson.

The Ducks also feature a stronger inside rushing attack than the Rebels, meaning spectators will see the defensive line and linebackers attacking runners inside.

“Travis ran around the edges and didn’t really attack the middle,” Herman said. “That’s why you didn’t see that.”

Herman said he’d coached his kids on being prepared for the energy the Ducks are likely to bring at kickoff.

“They’re a way, way better team than they showed, and they’re getting a second chance at their home opener,” Herman said. “It’s unusual to get back to back home games early in the season. They scored quickly in their last game. But if we stay steady and do what we do well, we will be OK.”

What they do well includes a stout running game that went for well over 200 yards against Travis, with three different runners scoring touchdowns against the Rebels. Last week’s offense also showcased the potential for an opportunistic passing game, too, with 10 called pass plays in the run heavy offense.

Two of those passes went for touchdowns of 22 and 36 yards against the Rebels.

Herman confirmed it was the highest number of passes he’s called in a game where the Lions weren’t behind.

The first play of the game was a called pass play on a go route to wideout Devin Clark, a senior 6-5 basketball power forward who is lining up on offense for the Lions after skipping a year.

With the right down and distance, fans can expect to see the ball in the air this year, Herman said.

“I always tell the guys that what I want to do is get the ball to (running back) Daequan (Ellison), set up second and two, and then let it rip,” Herman said.