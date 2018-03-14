Lockhart man arrested on terroristic threat charge, posts bail Share:







LPR Staff Report

A Lockhart man was arrested on a charge of terroristic threat after police said he posted a potentially ominous message on social media.

According to a report issued Monday by the Lockhart Police Department, police received a call reporting that Joshua Logan Hawkins, 19, had allegedly posted a photo on Snapchat depicting three rifles and a caption that read “DON’T GO TO AMAZON TOMORROW.”

Hawkins was an employee at Amazon Fulfillment Center in San Marcos, police said. The Amazon warehouse in San Marcos packages and sends out orders. It opened in 2016.

Police received the initial report about the Snapchat on Friday. According to reports, they observed a copy of the Snapchat from the witness and obtained a warrant for his arrest and a search warrant for his address.

According to reports, officers arrested Hawkins at his address and recovered three rifles from that location. The rifles were retained as evidence.

Hawkins was booked into the Caldwell County jail on Friday and his bail was set at $1,500. He was released on Sunday.