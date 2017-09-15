Martindale pulls plug on ‘can ban’

By Kathi Bliss

CALDWELL COUNTY GUARDIAN

In an effort to combat problems with litter on the San Marcos River, the Martindale City Council dipped their toes into the muddy waters of a “can ban” during their regular meeting on Tuesday evening.

Only moments before broaching the subject, the Council approved a retainer contract with a new City Attorney, Austin-based Kent Wymore, who was in attendance at his first meeting.