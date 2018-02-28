New county pay schedule to take effect in October Share:







By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

A move to a 26-pay-period schedule for Caldwell County employees will not go into effect until the new fiscal year begins in October.

Caldwell County employees are currently paid in 24 installments annually, which County Auditor Barbara Gonzales has led to difficulties with correctly logging comp time and overtime – issues that could get the county in trouble down the line.

The 26-pay-period schedule will break pay periods into 80 hours, meaning work weeks will be a traditional 40 hours – a move that Gonzales said will make it easier to track overtime and comp time, and a model that many counties in the area have begun using.

