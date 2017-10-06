New service allows texts to 9-1-1
The Capital Area Council of Governments has deployed Text to 9-1-1 service region-wide after successfully testing that the region’s 31 public safety answering points (PSAPs), or 9-1-1 call centers, can reliably receive and respond to SMS text messages. The service is now activated on the four major cellphone service providers —Verizon Wireless, AT&T Mobility, Sprint, and T-Mobile — in Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, Travis and Williamson counties.
Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.