Paying it forward: Musician Terri Hendrix gives back through camps Share:







By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

Singer-songwriter Terri Hendrix is well known in the Texas music scene for her bluesy, soulful style that is so eclectic it can only be described as Americana.

Hendrix knows a thing or two about the blues – and music’s power to help you through it – after being diagnosed with epilepsy in 2012. The musician who made her debut in 1990 and later wrote “Lil’ Jack Slade,” which was famously performed by the Dixie Chicks feared that her ability to perform would be robbed from her.

She recovered, thanks to miracles of medicine and modern science, but the desire to give back to others with disabilities was pervasive.

She decided to share her gift with others, forming Own Your Own Universe, a nonprofit community arts center now headquartered on acreage in Martindale.

Located on Wilory Farms, the nonprofit offers educational and therapeutic arts programs in areas like songwriting, music and more and opens its doors to people who face neurological challenges and physical disabilities.

The camps and workshops attract a number of artists like well-known performer Lloyd Maines, who has contributed to the production of albums from myriad artists.

Maines is leading a workshop from July 9-11 … a kids’ summer song camp for which need based scholarships are available. Instruments are provided for those who don’t have them, and kids get a chance to record a cover song on a CD.

A full list of available workshops can be viewed at www.ownyourownuniverse.org.

Read more in this week’s Post-Register.