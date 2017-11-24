Races heat up as filing continues

By Kathi Bliss

Editor/POST-REGISTER

With a little more than two weeks left for candidates to file for a place on the March 2018 Primary ballot, races are starting to take shape in Caldwell County and beyond.



First term Precinct One Commissioner Hoppy Haden announced last week that he would resign the seat he took over in January of this year, to run for Caldwell County Judge in the Republican Primary. According to a letter distributed by District Attorney Fred Weber, Haden will continue to serve in his post until County Judge Kenneth Schawe appoints a replacement for his seat, an item which is not on the current agenda for the Monday, Nov. 27 Commissioners Court meeting.

Haden’s resignation, Weber said, will also trigger a special election for the Precinct One Commissioner’s seat.

Currently, the website for the Secretary of State reflects that Luling resident and activist Johnnie Lee Spriggs has also filed for a place on the Republican ticket for Caldwell County Judge.

At press time, no filings for Democratic candidates had been listed, and Caldwell County Democratic Party Chair Philip Ruiz had not returned a request for candidate filings. However, last week former Precinct One Commissioner and LISD Trustee Alfredo Munoz announced his intention to run for office.

Lockhart resident Suzy Falgout has filed for a place on the Republican ballot, challenging incumbent Justice of the Peace Matt Keily.

Local attorneys Barbara Molina and Trey Hicks have announced their intention to seek the Democratic Party nomination for Caldwell County Court at Law Judge, and Teresa Ramirez has announced plans to run for Caldwell County Clerk.

Longtime Dale resident and contractor Jerry West will run as a Republican for Precinct 4 Commissioner, the seat occupied by Joe Roland for nearly three decades.

Filing for the March 2018 Primary elections remains open until Dec. 11, 2017. The Post-Register will continue to provide updated information as additional candidate filings become available, and will begin publishing the candidates’ official campaign announcements, as received, beginning in the Thursday, Dec. 14 edition.

kathibliss@post-register.com