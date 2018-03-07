RAISING THE BAR: Lilly’s wins zoning fight Share:







By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

Lilly’s Bar and Grill – a BYOB burger restaurant on Walnut Street with a loyal following – is now free to seek a permit that would allow it to serve alcohol following a change to its zoning that the Lockhart City Council passed 6-1 Tuesday night in front of a full meeting hall at the Lockhart public library.

Fans of Lilly’s that filled roughly half the room erupted in applause as Mayor Lew White said a motion to change the lots Lilly’s sits upon to Commercial sCentral Business District – which makes it eligible to serve alcohol – had carried.

The decision came following a public hearing in which eight people stepped up to the podium following a brief explainer by Lockhart Planning Director Dan Gibson, who said the planning and zoning board had recommended the change.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the Post-Register.