Register to vote by Oct. 9

LPR Staff Report

The last day to register to vote in the November elections is Tuesday, Oct. 9.

You can find out if you’re registered to vote at www.VoteTexas.gov, the Texas Secretary of State’s website, or by clicking the “Am I Registered” link at www.co.caldwell.tx.us/page/caldwell.ElectionsOffice. Just follow the links and enter your information to see if you’re ready to go to the polls on Oct. 22, when early voting begins.

If you’re not registered

Obtain a voter registration application from the Caldwell County Elections office, located at the Scott Annex at 1403 Blackjack St. Suite C. Voter registration cards can usually be found at most post offices, libraries and high schools.

Voters can request a postage-paid application be mailed to them or fill one out online (download at the secretary of state’s webpage or follow the link from the county elections office page), but they must be printed out and either mailed or turned in at the county office.

Early voting

Early voting will run Oct. 22-Nov. 2.

At the Caldwell County Elections Office located at the Scott Annex, 1403-C Blackjack St. in Lockhart, voting hours will run from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 22-26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sat. Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. from Oct. 29-Nov. 2.

At Luling Civic Center located at 333 E. Austin St., hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 22-Oct. 26 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 29-Nov. 2.

Sample ballots

Caldwell County has 30 precincts, and each has its own ballot.

To see sample ballots for each precinct for the Nov. 6 general election, visit www.co.caldwell.tx.us/page/caldwell.ElectionsOffice. Ballots for statewide, Lockhart ISD and Caldwell County write-ins are also posted on the website.