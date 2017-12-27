School district warns citizens about scam

By Miles Smith

Editor / POST-REGISTER

Lockhart school district officials are warning citizens about a company that isn’t doing business with the district as it claims to be.

According to Lockhart ISD Public Information Officer Christina Courson, the district has received reports about businesses being contacted by Universal AdCom and Fanfare Sports Marketing, which claim to be partnering in a fundraising effort with the Lockhart High School.

The company claims your business’s logo will be on magnets and cups that will be passed out to students, school district officials said.

“This is a scam,” Courson said. “They are not in a partnership with us. They’re not even an approved vendor with the district.”

The district cautions businesses and individuals to be wary if they are contacted by a business claiming to help fundraise for the district. Courson invites concerned individuals to contact her at 512-398-0033 to check out if a fundraising pitch is legitimate.

“If it didn’t originate from here at the district level or from the Lockhart Athletics Booster Club, it is likely a scam,” Courson said.