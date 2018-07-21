Sentencing in animal cruelty case set for July 26 Share:







By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

A Lockhart animal breeder is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of animal cruelty charges.

CJ Tobler was found guilty by a jury in Caldwell County court on June 21 of animal cruelty in a case stemming from a July 28, 2015 arrest that occurred after a former caretaker working on his 50-acre ranch said she discovered a badly wounded bulldog in a back room of the house.

Sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 26 at the Caldwell County Justice Center.

Read the rest of the story in this week’s Post-Register.