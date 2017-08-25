Seton Hays Foundation Gala called off due to Hurricane Harvey

Inclement weather concerns prompt Saturday’s event cancellation

After consulting with community emergency management officials, Seton Hays Foundation announces the cancellation of this Saturday’s 2017 Boots & Bling Gala due to the threat of Hurricane Harvey.

“The safety of our community is of utmost important to us, though we are sad to cancel this celebration of our Central Texas supporters,” said Miguel Romano, President of Ascension Texas Foundations.

“We pray for the safety of everyone affected by the hurricane, and we encourage community members to please take necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your families this weekend,” Romano said. Seton Hays Foundation is part of Ascension Texas Foundations.

Seton Hays Foundation extends a Texas-sized “thank you” to all of its sponsors, guests, staff and volunteers, the Gala planning committee, and especially Gala Co-Chairs Michelle Lopez, Keith Schmidt and Mandi Harris. The Foundation also acknowledges event emcees, Patrick Rose and Deeda Lovett, and Fund-the-Need Champions Julie Carter and Neal Kelley.

Thanks to the support and other fundraising efforts for the event, the Foundation will still be able to provide substantial funds to the McCoy Wellness & Rehabilitation Center and the Children’s Care-A-Van – programs vital for the care of our community.

Guests should be on the lookout for information about online auction items donated for the Gala, coming soon. Proceeds will benefit both important programs as planned. The total amount raised for the McCoy Wellness & Rehabilitation Center and Children’s Care-A-Van this year will be announced as soon as possible.