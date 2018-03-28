Talks about college in Caldwell County resume Share:







By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

A local parent’s complaint about financial hardships caused by costly out-of-district tuition at Austin Community College could eventually reignite talks about exploring ways to bring higher education to Caldwell County.

Lockhart ISD Superintendent Susan Bohn at Monday night’s March school board meeting said an area parent of a student commuting to attend classes in Austin had written in to talk about the need for wallet-friendly alternatives to attending ACC.

It costs more than $4,000 per 12-credit-hour semester to attend ACC if you live outside the college’s district.

Students living in areas where property taxes are collected to subsidize the college pay only $1,020 per semester for 12 credit hours.

Bohn said bringing a college – and a property tax to pay for it – to Caldwell County was a community issue and a political issue, not the responsibility of the school board. However, she said it was worth getting the conversation started with key community members who could take up the fight.

