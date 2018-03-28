Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu

THE JUDGE RETURNS: Caldwell Judge Ken Schawe back after emergency surgery; court votes on fireworks

Local News
0
Share:

Caldwell County Judge Ken Schawe presided over Monday’s commissioner’s court meeting just 17 days after having emergency surgery after falling seriously ill days after the March 6 primary election. Schawe said the recovery process has been rough, but he’s feeling better. Miles Smith/LPR

By Miles Smith
LPR Editor

Caldwell County Judge Ken Schawe was sitting in his normal spot at the center of the table Monday morning as commissioners court commenced, just 17 days after having emergency surgery after falling seriously ill three days after the primary elections.
While the nature of the judge’s illness was never disclosed, Schawe said he was recovering after suddenly becoming sick on March 9 and going to see his physician, who sent him by ambulance to an area hospital where he had a surgical procedure the same day.
“It’s a long process, but I’m feeling a lot better,” Schawe said following the meeting.
Read more in this week’s Post-Register.

Share:
Previous Article

Talks about college in Caldwell County resume

Next Article

Wednesday brings early morning blaze, storms

Related articles

Leave a reply

ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION - SPAM PROTECT