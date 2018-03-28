THE JUDGE RETURNS: Caldwell Judge Ken Schawe back after emergency surgery; court votes on fireworks Share:







By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

Caldwell County Judge Ken Schawe was sitting in his normal spot at the center of the table Monday morning as commissioners court commenced, just 17 days after having emergency surgery after falling seriously ill three days after the primary elections.

While the nature of the judge’s illness was never disclosed, Schawe said he was recovering after suddenly becoming sick on March 9 and going to see his physician, who sent him by ambulance to an area hospital where he had a surgical procedure the same day.

“It’s a long process, but I’m feeling a lot better,” Schawe said following the meeting.

