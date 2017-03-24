Two dead in Monday crash

By Kathi Bliss

Editor/POST-REGISTER

Two Caldwell County residents lost their lives as a result of a tragic crash near Fentress on Monday night.

According to dispatch records, a call came to Luling EMS and Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department regarding a two-car collision near the intersection of FM20W and Highway 80, in the Fentress area. Responders reporting to the scene observed a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette that had been struck in the rear by a 2004 Chevy Classic.

According to Trooper Robbie Barrera, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, further investigation of the crash revealed that the Classic, driven by 28-year-old James Wayne Kemp, Jr., of Prairie Lea, may have been traveling at an unsafe rate of speed, headed northeast on FM20W, when it left the roadway and struck the rear bumper of the Corvette, which was parked some 25 feet off the roadway, also facing northeast.

The Corvette, occupied by Luling resident Teresa Jones, 48, was forced into the roadway by the impact, Barrera said.

As a result of injuries sustained in the crash, Kemp was declared dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Ben Brady. His 13-year-old passenger Precinct 3 Ben Brady. His 13-year-old passenger, whose name is being withheld because of his age, was transported to Dell Children’s Hospital. At press time, information about his injury and prognosis was not available, according to Barrera.

Jones, too, was transported from the scene via helicopter transport, and taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries on Tuesday morning by a staff physician.

Barerra said it was unclear why Jones’ Corvette was parked alongside the roadway as it was, though she indicated it was possible that the active accident investigation could provide that information. The completion of that investigation could take as long as three months, she said. Additionally, the Department will be trying to ascertain where Kemp was traveling from, and to, at the time of the crash.

Family members posted on social media this week that services for Jones will be arranged through O’Bannon Funeral Home in Luling. A family visitation has been scheduled from 4 –5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28. The family will receive callers from 5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, with interment following to Mineral Springs Cemetery, where she will be buried with full military honors.

Service information for Kemp had not been made available at press time, but will be listed online at www.post-register.com when details emerge.

Anyone with information regarding the accident, or any potential witnesses, are encouraged to contact the branch office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol at (512) 353-7000, ext. 2.

kathibliss@post-register.com