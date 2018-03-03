Post Register

Where’s the beef? Grand, reserve champions in steers, breeders announced

Share:

Congratulations to Gavin Hinckley, Megan Rogers and Caleb Koehler — the highest finishers in the market steer and breeding beef competitions at the Caldwell County Jr Livestock Show. Hinckley, left, took Grand Champion in breeding beef. Rogers’ steer won Grand Champion, and her heifer was Reserve Champion. Caleb Koehler won Reserve Champion for his steer. More photos coming online soon and in this week’s Post-Register!  Photos by Miles Smith/LPR

