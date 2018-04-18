Zoning change made despite residents’ complaints Share:







By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

For about two hours, Lockhart City Council members sat placidly as a cadre of Windridge subdivision residents came up to the podium one by one to rail against a proposed zoning change that would pave the way for a convenience store and gas station to be built at the intersection of the subdivision’s only entrance and exit at Mockingbird and West San Antonio Street.

Residents’ reasons for their not-in-my-backyard stances echoed one another: increased traffic, pollution, safety of Bluebonnet Elementary students walking to school, convenience stores’ propensity for being robbed and a potential hit to property values.

But in the end, council voted 5-2 and 4-3 to greenlight the applications by 2HK, owned by Meredith Knight, out of Austin to change the zoning from Residential Low Density District and Residential Medium Density District to Commercial Medium Business District on two different lots located at that intersection.

