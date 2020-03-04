Local races set for November Share:







By Wesley Gardner

LPR Editor

The local races for a number of Caldwell County positions have been set for the November 3 Election as the Super Tuesday Primary wrapped up around the nation.

The most heavily contested race in Caldwell County was also the closest, with Mike Lane edging Ray Chandler by a margin of 1,587 votes to 1,546 to nab the Republican nomination for sheriff, according to unofficial results. Lane will face off in November against Democratic challenger Hector Rangel, who defeated Alberto Luna 1,558-1,275 in Tuesday’s primary.

Only one constable position was contested in this year’s race, with incumbent Precinct 2 Constable Tom Will overtaking Jeffrey Alexander 726-400 for the Republican nomination. Because there were no challengers for the Democratic nomination, Will is set to automatically retain his position in November.

Incumbent Precinct 1 Constable Victor “Smitty” Terrell, incumbent Precinct 3 Constable Michael Bell and incumbent Precinct 4 Constable Arthur Villareal each ran unopposed and thus will also retain their positions come November.

Incumbent Caldwell County Tax Assessor-Collector Darla Law ran unopposed for the Democrat’s nomination, leaving her to face off against GOP challenger Debbie Cortez Sanders, who ran unopposed for the Republican nomination.

There will only be one contested race for a seat on the Caldwell County Commissioners Court in November. Incumbent Republican B.J. Westmoreland, who ran unopposed for his party, will take on Democratic challenger James “Jimmy” Bertram, who also ran unopposed, for the precinct 1 commissioner position.

Republican incumbent Precinct 3 Commissioner Edward “Ed” Theriot didn’t have any challengers on either side of the aisle, so he will automatically retain his position on the commissioners court.

To see the results for the state and federal races pertaining to Caldwell County, see this week’s edition of the Post-Register.