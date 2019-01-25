Lockhart chamber celebrates community’s best Share:







They ate, they danced and they were merry Saturday night at Dale Community Center, where the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet.

The night was an opportunity to celebrate acts of community service as well as good works performed by businesses and individuals alike.

It was also simply a dinner to reflect on how Lockhart and the chamber had grown since early 2018, with several new businesses opening their doors and 54 members joining the chamber.

“This past year we have had so many changes at the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce,” Chamber President and CEO Christie Pruitt said. “I first want to thank you for a great 2018 and for welcoming Kristi (Summers) and I to the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce. This chamber would not operate without the support of the membership.”

Carl Ray Ohlendorf received the Most Worthy Citizen Award. Ohlendorf’s accomplishments include a career as an educator and longtime insurance business owner, a 14-year stint on the Lockhart ISD Board of Trustees, serving as a deacon at his church and a recent appointment to the Lockhart ISD Education Foundation Board of Trustees.

“This year’s recipient has generously given his time, talents, energy and knowledge to benefit his community with the desire to make it a better place for all,” said Benny Hilburn, who won the award last year. “Always having his head and heart in the right place, he serves his community with the desire to make it a better place for all.”

Other award recipients included:

-Business of the year: Glosserman Automotive Center