Lockhart city facilities to close for first two weeks of 2021

To help curb the spread of COVID among staff and residents, the City of Lockhart is closing its indoor facilities to walk-in traffic for the first two weeks of 2021, according to a release from the city.

City Hall, The Dr. Eugene Clark Library, and the Municipal Court will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 31, 2020. They are scheduled to reopen on Friday Jan. 15, 2021.

Utility Payments:

Make utility payments at the drive-thru window, 1914 W. San Antonio Street. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

We provide payment drop boxes accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. One is located behind City Hall on W. Market Street, and the other is located on the building at W. San Antonio.

You can also make a payment using the 24/7 toll-free 800 number: 855-340-0595.

Utility Account Customers: Please remember that you can utilize the online Utility Account method to make a payment, view utility consumption history or to print your payment history. If you have questions about viewing your utility billing information on-line, please call the Customer Service Department at (512) 398-3461.

Development Services:

Processing materials may be dropped off at the gray basement door of Lockhart City Hall. Call (512)398-3461, ext. 237 for staff assistance or to make an appointment to speak with a Development Services representative.

Library operations:

The Dr. Eugene Clark Library is suspending its Grab and Go service and closing its doors to walk-in traffic.

The library has also suspended access to the technology center.

The library will continue to offer access to materials, services and technology in the following ways:

Phone service and email: Community members may contact the library information desk by telephone at (512) 398-3223 or via e-mail from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For a list of library staff e-mails, visit https://www.clark-library-lockhart.org/about-us/contact-us.

Curbside Service: Patrons can call or reserve their material online at https://clarklibrary.biblionix.com/catalog/ or by phone. To pick up materials, patrons will arrive at the Library, dial the main number, and remain in their vehicles. Pick up hours are 8:30-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Library staff will bring their materials to curbside-designated parking spots will be located adjacent to the library on Prairie Lea Street.

The library has many online services, including eBooks, downloadable magazines, and audiobooks that are available for free using your library card at https://clarklibrary.biblionix.com/catalog/. The library also has a YouTube channel that includes regularly updated children’s programming.