Lockhart City Hall halts walk-in traffic







LPR staff report

Due to a local and statewide rise in COVID-19 cases, the City of Lockhart is closing doors to walk-in traffic to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

City Hall will close its doors to the public at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 and will remain closed to walk-in traffic until further notice. Please call 512-398-3461 for assistance.

Utilities payments

In person at Municipal Court: Make utility payments at the drive-thru window, 1914 W. San Antonio Street. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Online: Visit this website … https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/lockharttx

Drop boxes: Drive-thru drop box on Market Street. There is also one by the 308 W. San Antonio Street entrance.

Development Services

Processing materials may be dropped off at the gray basement door of Lockhart City Hall. Call (512)398-3461, ext. 237 for staff assistance or to make an appointment to speak with a Development Services representative.