Lockhart cyclist killed in traffic collision Share:







LPR staff report

A Lockhart resident was killed Friday evening after being struck by a motorist while riding her bicycle.

Lockhart Police Capt. Jesse Bell confirmed Jennifer Robuck, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders arrived early Saturday morning.

According to Bell, officers responded to the 300 block of State Park Road in Lockhart after receiving a call at 12:08 a.m.

Bell said the driver of the vehicle cooperated with officers on-scene, noting the preliminary investigation indicated the collision was not criminal. No charges have been filed at this time, though the investigation is ongoing.

Bell said the department is currently waiting on the results of the autopsy and additional lab work to ensure a thorough investigation is completed.

Robuck owned several businesses in Lockhart during her time in the city, including Made For Walking Cowboy Boots and Robuck Antiques on the square.