Lockhart Fire Department extinguishes 50-acre brush fire

Local News
The Lockhart Fire Department responded to a 50-acre brush fire on Patton Road and State Park Road on Jan. 14. Billowing smoke could be seen around Lockhart, and flames came close to several homes in the area. The Fire Department reported no injuries or structures lost in the blaze. 

LFD reported the cause was a commercial lawnmower. 

Firefighters from Mid-County Fire/Rescue, Martindale Fire/Rescue, Travis County Fire Rescue, Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, and Travis County STAR Flight helped extinguish the blaze. The fire was 100% contained by 6 p.m.

