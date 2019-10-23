Lockhart Fire Rescue spreads word about smoke alarm program Share:







Smoke alarms are essential to helping keep a home safe, and Lockhart Fire Rescue wants to ensure every home in the city has one.

October is Fire Prevention Awareness month, and Lockhart Fire Rescue wants to make sure residents of the city are informed about its Smoke Alarm Program. Through the program, the Lockhart Fire Department provides and installs smoke alarms to people in need.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly 3,000 people die each year in fires in their homes. Smoke alarms can provide people with crucial early warning time to get out of the house quickly before toxic fumes accumulate to lethal levels.

Nearly three out of five home fire deaths are in homes without working smoke alarms.

“Your safety is our number one priority,” Lockhart Fire Chief Randy Jenkins said. “It is the goal of

Lockhart Fire Rescue to have at least one working smoke alarm in every home to protect our citizens.

“The risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms.”

The smoke alarms are provided by The American Red Cross and installed by Lockhart firefighters. The only criteria are:

You must reside in a privately owned home.

You must have a genuine need for assistance.

To participate in this program or if you know someone who needs assistance, call Lockhart Fire Rescue at 512-398-2321 and leave your name, address and a phone number.

Lockhart Fire Rescue offers the following smoke alarm tips to help keep your home safe:

