Lockhart gets one-day COVID-19 drive-thru test site on April 28

LPR staff report

Caldwell County will host a one-day drive through COVID-19 testing site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Lockhart Junior High School, 500 City Line Road.

Individuals who want to be tested will be required to schedule an appointment and will be pre-screened to determine whether they will receive testing. If an individual meets the screening requirements for testing, there will be no charge. Only individuals who meet the COVID-19 screening requirements will be tested.

To be medically screened for COVID-19 testing in Lockhart, please contact the call center at 512-883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org. If you need immediate medical attention, please contact your physician or the Ascension COVID hotline at 833-919-1680 for screening. For additional information call the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management COVID-19 Hotline at 512-359-4637.

The Texas Military Department will be operating the testing location with coordination from the Emergency Medical Task Force. The Texas Department of State Health Services along with the Hospital Preparedness Program Healthcare Coalitions will be supporting this effort by providing public health and medical input.