Lockhart graduates receive Kiwanis Club scholarships

By Nicole Burnett

Special to the LPR

For many college freshmen, this is not the way they envisioned the start of their college years. Those same college freshmen were the high school seniors who gave up the many end of the year special moments such as prom, awards programs, extracurricular finals, and so much more.

The Lockhart Kiwanis Club would like to recognize the hard work of 11 specific graduates as they have closed one chapter and move on to the next chapter of life. Megan Baumback, Dakota Holden, Viviana Gonzalez, Katie Howe, Hannah Hurt, Malorie Jackson, Kathryn Peterson, Marissa Ramos, Israel Reyes, Emily Rivera and David Serrato each received a $1,000 scholarship to use for their unusual college experience.

Each year high school seniors are encouraged to apply for scholarships ranging in amounts. This year there were 80 applications. The review process takes into account the applicants’ grades, test scores, volunteerism and other criteria showing they are an asset to the community and those around them.

The Lockhart Kiwanis Club has been a supporting the youth of Caldwell County for 75 years. “The scholarship program is one of the many ways we support children in our community,” shared Abel De La Cruz, Lockhart Kiwanis Club President. “We are proud of these students and look forward to seeing them succeed in their next journey.”

For the past 14 years, the Lockhart Kiwanis Club has raised funds for these scholarships through its annual 5K Stampede. This year’s 5K Stampede turned into a virtual run when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled gatherings this spring. “Thanks to the tremendous support of our sponsors, we were still able to give out $11,000 in scholarships this year,” shared De La Cruz. Most of these sponsors are local Caldwell County business owners.

In addition to the Scholarship program, Lockhart Kiwanis supports other youth programs such as the

Caldwell County Jr. Livestock Show, City of Lockhart Fan Project, Coats for Kids, Reading is

Fundamental (RIF), Caldwell County Christian Ministries Food Pantry, Lockhart Little League and

Soccer, Boy Scouts, Lighting Lockhart Project, Kiwanis International Foundation, 4-H Club and Key Club.

The Key Club is a leadership organization for high school students under the Kiwanis club. The Key Club is known for growing students who serve their communities and become strong leaders for the future.

As with most gatherings, the club is meeting once a month virtually for now. This local chapter is open to business men and women who desire to support children. Visitors and new members are welcomed. Please reach out to Club President, Abel De La Cruz for more information on these virtual meetings.

Kiwanis International supports the children and youth of our community, state, nation, and world. The local chapter is one group of more than 60,000 members in 80 countries. To learn more about Kiwanis International, visit www.kiwanis.org.