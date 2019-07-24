Lockhart hires city’s first public information officer Share:







LPR staff report

The City of Lockhart last week announced the hiring of a staffer to handle media relations and communications.

Lockhart Post-Register editor Miles Smith will make the move to City Hall in late August to fill the role of public information officer.

Smith will be the city’s first ever to officially hold the position, which was authorized for the 2018-2019 budget last September, said Lockhart City Manager Steve Lewis.

“After a thorough applicant search and interview process, I am excited to announce Miles has been selected to fill the newly created position of public information officer,” Lewis said. “The new public information officer will be responsible for establishing and maintaining external and internal communications, which include media relations and publicity activities to heighten awareness for city activities, services and programs.”

The new public information officer’s tasks will include developing press releases to be distributed to local and surrounding media outlets, coordinating city social media accounts, maintaining the city’s website and operating broadcasting equipment during city council meetings.

Smith graduated from Texas A&M University in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. He has 17 years experience in public relations, copy editing and newspaper management and design.

He joined the staff of the Lockhart Post-Register as editor in December 2017.

City public information officers are not uncommon in growing Central Texas communities. New Braunfels, San Marcos, Kyle and Buda each have either public information officers or communications departments that handle that role.

For Lockhart Independent School District, Christina Courson handles similar duties as director of communications. Courson joined the school district in October 2016.

“For more than a year and a half, I’ve enjoyed telling Lockhart’s story to our Post-Register readers,” Smith said. “I’m looking forward to expanding upon that as the city’s first public information officer. This is a tremendous opportunity to facilitate communications with the city’s residents as well as people in other communities who are just discovering Lockhart.”