Lockhart ISD announces changes to curbside meal pick options Share:







LPR staff report

The Lockhart school district is making changes to its curbside meal pickup services to improve efficiency while bolstering safety.

District officials also announced the addition of dinner as a third meal to go along with breakfast and lunch options.

“Lockhart ISD will no longer serve breakfast in the mornings,” said Christina Courson, the district’s executive director of communications and community services. “Instead, we are providing everyone three meals, all at once, during the afternoon meal pickup times.

“Lunch will be served hot. A dinner will be provided with re-heating instructions—a new offering by our food and nutrition services staff. Breakfast will be provided for students to eat the next morning.”

Under the new changes, the pick-up time for meals will now be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following five campuses: Bluebonnet Elementary, Navarro Elementary, Plum Creek Elementary, Strawn Elementary and PRIDE High School.

Officials noted Strawn Elementary is temporarily closed due to staffing issues and will reopen on April 13. The suggested alternative campus for pickup is Plum Creek Elementary.

The district will no longer serve curbside at Clear Fork Elementary, Carver Early Education Center, Lockhart Junior High School or Lockhart High School. Only the five campuses above will serve curbside.

“These changes allow us to be as efficient as we can be with the staffing we have while providing the safest operations possible,” said Courson.

Officials noted there are no changes to bus route meal deliveries but said it may take a little longer for buses to make the drop offs as they are handing out more meals with the addition of breakfast and dinner.