Lockhart ISD to start on two-hour delay on Monday due inclement weather in Caldwell County







By Kristen Meriwether

Lockhart Independent School District announced they will start on a two-hour delay on Monday Jan. 11 due to road conditions caused by inclement weather throughout Caldwell County, according to a release from the district. The delay is for both on-campus and distance learning.

All early morning student activities and practices are canceled.

Both staff and students will report two hours later than the usual start time.

Bus pick-up times will be two hours later than the usual pick-up times. Parents are advised to check the Bus Information Page to track bus status through the morning.

The district advises that all students dress appropriately for the cold temperatures, and be cautious when walking.

Visit the LISD website at www.lockhartisd.org, and check their Facebook and Twitter, for district updates.