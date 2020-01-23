Lockhart Junior High sweeps UIL competition Share:







LPR staff report

Last Saturday, 50 students from Lockhart Junior High School traveled to Goodnight Middle School in San Marcos for the annual UIL meet.

Students participated in multiple events, including writing, oral reading, chess, impromptu speaking, history, maps-charts-graphs, mathematics, spelling, science, calculator, listening skills, team math and art.

Lockhart Junior High School students worked throughout the Fall semester with their academic UIL coaches to prepare for their events. After finishing their events and eating lunch, students and coaches learned that their efforts paid off in a huge way.

Sixth-grade students took first place, seventh-grade students took first place and eighth-grade students took first place.

Overall, 81 students from the junior high helped secure first place for Lockhart Junior High School in this year’s academic UIL meet.

This is the first time ever that LJHS has swept all grades.