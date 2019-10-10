Lockhart Lion Roaring Band
Story and photos by Ursula Rogers
The Lockhart Lion Roaring Band is gearing up for contest season. On Oct. 4, they held a contest exhibition for the people of Lockhart, premiering their brightly colored contest uniforms for their 2019 fall show “Interwoven.”
Lockhart Lion Roaring Band have upcoming performances and contest dates which include:
OCT 11 Football – Home – Boerne Champion
Fri 7:30 PM CDT
Lockhart Lion Stadium Lockhart
OCT 12 Westlake Marching Festival
Sat 2:00 PM Chapparral Staudium,
OCT 18 Football – Away – Alamo Heights
Fri 7:30 PM CDT
Alamo Heights, Texas Alamo Heights
OCT 25 Football – Home – SA Kennedy
Fri 7:30 PM CDT
Lockhart Lion Stadium
NOV 1 Football – Away – Kerrville Tivy
Fri 7:30 PM CDT
Tivy Antler Stadium Kerrville