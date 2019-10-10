Lockhart Lion Roaring Band Share:







Story and photos by Ursula Rogers

The Lockhart Lion Roaring Band is gearing up for contest season. On Oct. 4, they held a contest exhibition for the people of Lockhart, premiering their brightly colored contest uniforms for their 2019 fall show “Interwoven.”

Lockhart Lion Roaring Band have upcoming performances and contest dates which include:

OCT 11 Football – Home – Boerne Champion

Fri 7:30 PM CDT

Lockhart Lion Stadium Lockhart

OCT 12 Westlake Marching Festival

Sat 2:00 PM Chapparral Staudium,

OCT 18 Football – Away – Alamo Heights

Fri 7:30 PM CDT

Alamo Heights, Texas Alamo Heights

OCT 25 Football – Home – SA Kennedy

Fri 7:30 PM CDT

Lockhart Lion Stadium

NOV 1 Football – Away – Kerrville Tivy

Fri 7:30 PM CDT

Tivy Antler Stadium Kerrville