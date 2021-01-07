Lockhart Lions boys varsity soccer team wins first game of season Share:







Coach’s Recap:

The boys varsity soccer team won their first game of the 2021 season against Buda Johnson. It was the first game the boys played since qualifying for the playoffs in the 2020 season. Due to the pandemic, soccer playoffs were not held last year The theme for this year’s soccer season is “unfinished business.”

The Lions picked up where they left off last year with a 4-3 victory at the new high school. Johnson is coached by former Lockhart soccer coach David Ramos.

The Lions also played and defeated Johnson last year, but this year the game was much closer. At halftime, the Lions were trailing 2-1. In the second half of the game, the Lions made the adjustments they needed and scored three unanswered goals.

Towards the end of the game, Buda scored to make the game closer. It was a hard fought, physical game, and although the Lions showed signs of rust, they will be exciting to watch in the 2021 season.

Goals were scored by juniors Ismael Deleon, Jorge Olvera, and Jorge Cruz as well as sophomore Allan Pineda. The Deleon brothers, Ismael and Reynaldo had assists.

Earlier in the evening, the JV team fell to Johnson 3-1, with the lone Lockhart goal from sophomore Chris Perales.

The Lions next game will be Jan. 12, at San Marcos High School.