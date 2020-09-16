Lockhart Lions prepare for a bout against Bastrop Share:







By Wesley Gardner

LPR Editor

It’s that time of the year again, though it’s arriving a little later than usual. The Lockhart Lions varsity football team is gearing up for the start of the season with a scrimmage against the Bastrop High School Bears.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Lockhart High School.

Lockhart finished last year’s season with a 6-5 record in head coach and district Athletic Director Todd Moebes’ first year with the program. The Lions fell 14-24 to Pflugerville Weiss in the first round of the playoffs.

Last year, the Bastrop Bears finished with a 6-4 record overall, though the team’s 3-4 record in district play wasn’t good enough to send them to the playoffs.

Moebes noted that coaches don’t typically exchange video for scrimmages, so he’s not sure exactly what to expect from their opponent.

“We’re both kind of shooting from the hip, as far as that’s concerned,” said Moebes. “It’ll be good, pure football.”

Lockhart is currently ranked number 502 in the state, while Bastrop is ranked 482.

Moebes noted there will be tickets sold to the public for the scrimmage vs Bastrop High School. All players will receive tickets for their families. All freshman and JV players will receive 2 tickets for their family and varsity players will receive 4 tickets for their family. All subvarsity players will receive a ticket, for themselves, following their subvarsity scrimmage to attend the varsity scrimmage.

See the separate front page story for information pertaining to changes in the way tickets will be sold this year.

Cost of Tickets

Varsity Football

Adult Ticket = $7

Student Ticket = $3

Sub-varsity Football

Adult Ticket = $5

Student Ticket = $3

Volleyball Tickets

Adult Ticket = $5

Student Ticket = $3