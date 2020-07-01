Lockhart Police Department promote Bell to captain Share:







LPR staff report

The Lockhart Police Department has promoted Lieutenant Jesse Bell to the rank of police captain.

“Captain Bell has done an excellent job for the Lockhart Police Department,” Chief Ernest Pedraza said. “He is well experienced in everything from patrol to detective work, has been honored for his leadership skills and volunteers his time to many important causes.

“Captain Bell was chosen for this role because he is the right choice to help lead this police department as the community continues to grow and its needs evolve.”

Throughout his career, Captain Bell has been actively involved in community events. In partnership with Sgt. Mark Mayberry, Bell was instrumental in creating the Blue Santa program which serves over 300 children during the Christmas season.

Captain Bell graduated Top Cadet from the San Antonio College Law Enforcement Academy in 2011 and began his career with the Lockhart Police Department in January 2012. During his career with the Lockhart PD, he has worked both in patrol and as a detective, eventually becoming lead detective in specialized crimes against children. After that, he supervised the night patrol shift as sergeant before managed the night patrol shift as a lieutenant.

Honors Captain Bell has received include the Outstanding Leadership Award in 2019 by the Lockhart Police Association and the Charles Kimbrough Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award by the Caldwell County Family Violence Task Force. In 2015, the Lockhart Post-Register’s readers recognized him as the Officer of the Year.

In addition to working for the Lockhart Police Department, Captain Bell does volunteer work for the Museum of the American GI in College Station, the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg, and serves as den leader for the Cub Scouts.