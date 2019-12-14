Lockhart police looking for man connected to Friday night shooting Share:







The Lockhart Police Department and Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting Friday night.

Officials said the incident occurred near Maple Street and Mockingbird Lane in Lockhart.

According to police, a 15-year-old male was reportedly wounded in the incident and transported to Seton Kyle. The teen’s condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect has been identified as Isidro Navarrete, a Hispanic male in his 40s with a medium build who was seen wearing a camo jacket. Officials said he was reportedly last seen in the area of SH 130 and FM 2001. The search is still ongoing.

This is an isolated incident, officials said.

Police are asking residents in that area to lock their doors and secure their windows. If you see a suspicious person on your property, notify your local law enforcement agency.

Because of the incident’s proximity to Lockhart Junior High School, the school was temporarily placed on lockdown. School officials noted the move was made out of precaution and that there was danger on the campus.