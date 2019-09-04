Lockhart routs Austin Travis in new head coach’s debut Share:







By Wesley Gardner

LPR Editor

The Lockhart varsity football team was relentless during its regular season opener on Friday, beating Travis High School 42-0 at House Park Stadium in Austin.

The win marked the team’s first victory under Coach Todd Moebes, who took over as the high school’s varsity head coach and the district’s athletic director in March.

“It feels great,” said Moebes. “We haven’t even been together on the field with football pads on more than 40 times as a team. I just think every day is such a huge improvement from where we were the day before.”

The Lions scored on each of their first two possessions, jumping out to a 14-0 lead with a little more than three minutes left in the first quarter.

The Lions continued to put pressure on their opponent, with junior wide receiver Robert Branch making an acrobatic grab in the end zone, giving Lockhart a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.

Lockhart would capitalize one last time in the first half as junior running back Jordan Garcia plowed his way up the middle for another Lion touchdown, upping the score to 28-0.

The second half was no different, as the Lions continued to put points on the score board, eventually winning 42-0.

Lockhart quarterback Stoney McGuire — who tossed an interception in the first quarter, a rare blemish for the Lions on Friday — finished strong with 142 passing yards and a pair of touchdown passes. McGuire also rushed for 52 yards.

Garcia led the ground assault for the Lions, rushing for 102 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Daetron Ellison also provided a spark for the Lockhart offense, adding 71 rushing yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Re’Sean Houston rounded out the running game with 95 rushing yards.

Branch led all receivers with three catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. Junior Jackie Edwards Jr. added three catches for 23 yards and a touchdown.

According to Moebes, his coaching staff and team had done well preparing for Friday’s game.

“We always want to make practice and a scrimmage like Friday night,” said Moebes. “It’s very, very hard to duplicate, especially the little things people don’t recognize such as a simple noise factor.”

Moebes added the team still had some plenty of work to do moving forward if they want to continue to improve.

“We have to be more efficient in communicating and getting special teams on and off the field — every thing that goes into a Friday night football game,” he said, adding the team will also work on running the type of tempo he wants to set for the offense.

Looking forward to Friday night’s home matchup against Taylor High School, Moebes said the Lions will have their hands full.

“I think they’re a really good football team,” said Moebes. “I’ve been very impressed with what I’ve seen on film. They’ve got a new head coach, as well. Just like I talk about our improvement as football team, their football team is going through the exact same thing.”

The Lions kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lockhart High School.