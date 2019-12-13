Lockhart Special Olympics team set to host Winter Fundraiser Share:







The Lockhart school district Special Olympics team is hosting a Winter Fundraiser and Car Show from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Lockhart Junior High School parking lot, 500 City Line Road.

According to Special Olympics coaches Paul Ruiz and Amie Gonzales, all proceeds taken in from the fundraiser will support the team’s athletes by helping with costs for uniforms, equipment and transportation.

“This is our first fundraiser,” said Ruiz. “We’re hoping to not only raise awareness of the program and the kiddos, but to able to fund more athletics.”

The Lion’s Special Olympics team currently competes in a handful of sports, but Ruiz and Gonzales said they’re looking to expand.

“For years, we have done track and field,” said Gonzales. “Two years ago, we added basketball. “This year we added bowling. We’re hoping to add more sports as we continue to grow.”

Gonzales added the program would also like to hold an end-of-the-year banquet, which the fundraiser could help create.

As for the fundraiser itself, there will be a lot going on to keep attendees entertained. In addition to a classic car show, there will be opportunities to visit and take photos with Santa, live performances from by the Lockhart Lionettes and Ruiz Dance Studio, and plenty of games.

And if you’re hungry, Ruiz said, there will be a bake sale and concessions stand to help fill you up.

“We just want everyone to come out have a great time and support of Special Olympic athletes,” said Ruiz.