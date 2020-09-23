Lockhart to begin reopening city facilities on Sept. 28 Share:







LPR staff report

On Monday, September 28, the City of Lockhart will begin reopening its facilities to the public while taking precautions to ensure the safety of individuals.

The City closed many of its facilities to walk-in visitors on July 1 due to a local and statewide rise in COVID-19 cases. Although the number of COVID-19 cases are declining in Caldwell County, it is still important to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing to keep the community safe. Please stay home if you are sick.

Per Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order, face coverings are required wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household. City of Lockhart employees are following strict social distancing practices and will be wearing masks or face coverings to protect the public and co-workers.

Below is a summary of the updated operational status of city departments. City leadership will continue monitoring COVID-19 statistics locally. Future operations are subject to change:

City Hall

• Will reopen with safety and social distancing standards in place effective Monday, September 28. Wearing a mask or face covering is required.

• All visitors to the City Hall lobby, such as utilities billing customers, will enter via the south entrance on Market Street. To access Development Services, please enter via the basement door located at the bottom of the ramp on the west side of the building.

• Hand sanitizer stations in the lobby for customer use are in place.

• Floor markers are in place to remind the public to observe social distancing requirements.

Utilities payments

The City Hall lobby at 308 W. San Antonio Street will reopen to utilities customers on September 28. However, using other available methods of payment are still highly encouraged. Wearing a mask or face covering is required.

The following options remain available:

• The drive-thru window at Municipal Court, 1914 W. San Antonio Street. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

• By phone, toll free at 855-340-0595. Enter your information securely through an automated system and follow the prompts to access your account, make payments and hear real-time balances and due dates. This service is available to residents at no cost.

• Online via lockhart-tx.org. A link to the online payment portal is on the city’s homepage.

• A drive-thru drop box is located by the south parking lot of City Hall on Market Street.

Dr. Eugene Clark Library

• The Library will resume Grab and Go service on Monday, September 28. Visitors to the library will have 30 minutes to select materials. Masks or face coverings are required.

• Access to computers in the technology center will again be available in 1-hour time increments by appointment only. Call the circulation desk at 512-398-3223 to make an appointment.

• Virtual programs and curbside service will continue. Patrons can call or reserve their material online at https://clarklibrary.biblionix.com/catalog/ or by phone. To pick up materials, patrons will arrive at the Library, dial the main number, and remain in their vehicles. Library staff will bring their materials to curbside-designated parking spots that will be located adjacent to the library on Prairie Lea Street.

Lockhart Police Department

• The Lockhart Police Department’s lobby will reopen to the public on Monday, September 28. Visitors must wear a mask or face covering. A hand sanitizer station will be available in the lobby.

• The front window in the lobby will remain closed. If you wish to speak to an officer, you will need to call (512) 398-4401. If the officer needs to speak to you in person, he or she will meet you in the lobby.

• As always, in the event of an emergency, please dial 9-1-1.

Fire Station

• Lockhart Fire Station No. 2 at 1911 Borchert Dr. will be open for residents to inquire about burn permits or other matters. Masks or face coverings are required. For general inquiries, the public is encouraged to call 512-398-2321.

• In the event of an emergency, please dial 9-1-1.

Municipal Court

• The Municipal Court will resume regular operations on Monday, September 28. Masks or face coverings are required.

Lockhart Animal Shelter

• The Lockhart Animal Shelter will remain closed except by appointment during its regular business hours, which are from Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Masks or face coverings are required.

• To inquire about a lost pet, to adopt a pet or surrender an animal, call (512) 376-3336.

• To see available pets for adoption at the animal shelter, visit www.petfinder.com and enter your zip code.

Parks and Recreation

• Parks, playgrounds, the skate park and the disc golf course are open to the public. Park restrooms will reopen on September 28, but restroom users will need to supply their own soap/hand sanitizer.

• Sports courts will reopen September 28 to groups of 10 people or fewer.

• Pavilions are open to groups of 10 or fewer people. Reservations for pavilions are unavailable at this time.

Public Works

• Public Works, which includes the office of the cemetery manager, will reopen to the public on September 28. Those in need of assistance are encouraged to call 512-398-6452.

• Visitors to the Public Works building are required to wear masks or face coverings.